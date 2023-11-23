V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 272,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,651. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.