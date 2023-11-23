V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $160.49. 1,596,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

