V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 2,747,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,667. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $613,831. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

