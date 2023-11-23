V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,582 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

