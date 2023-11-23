V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 1,996,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

