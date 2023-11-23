V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $717.46. The company had a trading volume of 782,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.90. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $728.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

