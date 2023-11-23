V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

