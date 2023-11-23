V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,406. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

