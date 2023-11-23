V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $64,654,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $1,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 72.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,450,000 after buying an additional 363,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 158.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.54. 624,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

