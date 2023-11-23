V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,184,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,231,120,000 after purchasing an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 77,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 51,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.72. 5,702,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $254.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.