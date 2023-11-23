V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,470,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,906,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 324.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 190,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

