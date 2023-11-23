V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $45.74. 973,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

