Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,150. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

