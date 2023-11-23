Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,901,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 655,083 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $768,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,353,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

