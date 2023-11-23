Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 7.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,956,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,659,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,959,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,400,000 after buying an additional 396,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $300.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

