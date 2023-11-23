Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $46,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 1,861,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,460. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

