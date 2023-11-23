Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $756,836,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

