Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.62. 57,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.60 and a 12 month high of $161.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

