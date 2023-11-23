Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

