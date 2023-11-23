Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,429.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

