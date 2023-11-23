Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Veritex worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 5,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Veritex by 6,854.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veritex by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Veritex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VBTX opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

