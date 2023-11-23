Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186,319 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.22% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,109,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.23. The company had a trading volume of 913,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

