Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 5.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 337,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 872,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $767.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

