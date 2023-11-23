Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.72. 5,702,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,711. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $254.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

