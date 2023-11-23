Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of VTLE opened at $46.24 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

