Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,290 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Walmart worth $711,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 777,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,194,000 after acquiring an additional 297,973 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Walmart by 2,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $416.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.