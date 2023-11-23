Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Trading Up 3.1 %

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

