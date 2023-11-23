Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Waste Management worth $525,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

