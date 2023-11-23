Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2023 – Lifeway Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2023 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2023 – Lifeway Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2023 – Lifeway Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/26/2023 – Lifeway Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2023 – Lifeway Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Lifeway Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Lifeway Foods was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

