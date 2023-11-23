Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 100,972 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 961.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.5% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,079,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $42,467,123. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.14. 2,753,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,385. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average of $235.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 149.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.