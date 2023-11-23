Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 17,721 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1,061.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $224.17. 559,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,551. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

