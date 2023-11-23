Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 5,450 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $589.08. 1,068,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,586. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

