Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 8,550 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $64.87. 2,747,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

