Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $95.91. 3,379,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

