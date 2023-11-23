Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

