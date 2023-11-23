Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 4,069,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

