Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.23% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,408,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 306,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

AXTA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $935,990. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

