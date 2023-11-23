Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

