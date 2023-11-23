Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 1,556,154 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556,154 shares during the period. Hertz Global makes up 2.5% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2,824.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 186,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

