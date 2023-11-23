Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 2,200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.05.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $191.61. 1,302,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,028. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

