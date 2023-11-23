Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 24,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 8,224,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

