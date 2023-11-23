Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 26,820 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $151.02. 4,373,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.