Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 2,849 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. 1,393,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

