Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 7,450 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $290,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,313. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

