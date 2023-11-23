Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 78 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

Equinix stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $794.35. 282,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,078. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $640.92 and a one year high of $821.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $742.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.