Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,212 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 61,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.85. The company had a trading volume of 197,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

