Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 27,286 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,312,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,687. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

