Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.