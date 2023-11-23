Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.49. 3,647,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

