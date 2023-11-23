Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 1,302,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,210. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

